Case of Azimzhan Askarov to be reviewed on new evidence

Case of Azimzhan Askarov will be considered in Chui Regional Court. Human rights movement Bir Duino Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, the case of human rights activist Azimzhan Askarov will be reviewed in connection with the de-criminalization of some points of criminal law.

«In connection with the new criminal law and the introduction of the institute of probation, Kyrgyzstan should show the world the high principles of humanity and standards of rights of prisoners with special needs, who are kept in closed institutions, applying alternative penalties. This category of prisoners are the sick, elderly, women, pensioners. They should have an alternative and have the right to health care and life guaranteed by the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the human rights movement said.

The Chui Regional Court will review the case of the human rights activist on July 30.

Azimzhan Askarov was sentenced to life imprisonment. He is accused of inciting ethnic hatred and murder of a policeman during the June events in the south of the republic in 2010.