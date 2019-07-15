17:19
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Case of Azimzhan Askarov to be reviewed on new evidence

Case of Azimzhan Askarov will be considered in Chui Regional Court. Human rights movement Bir Duino Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, the case of human rights activist Azimzhan Askarov will be reviewed in connection with the de-criminalization of some points of criminal law.

«In connection with the new criminal law and the introduction of the institute of probation, Kyrgyzstan should show the world the high principles of humanity and standards of rights of prisoners with special needs, who are kept in closed institutions, applying alternative penalties. This category of prisoners are the sick, elderly, women, pensioners. They should have an alternative and have the right to health care and life guaranteed by the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the human rights movement said.

The Chui Regional Court will review the case of the human rights activist on July 30.

Azimzhan Askarov was sentenced to life imprisonment. He is accused of inciting ethnic hatred and murder of a policeman during the June events in the south of the republic in 2010.
link:
views: 68
Print
Related
Azimzhan Askarov discussed at meeting of Federica Mogherini and Foreign Minister
Federica Mogherini urged to speak for release of Azimzhan Askarov
Azimzhan Askarov makes open appeal
House of sentenced to life in prison Azimzhan Askarov seized
Azimzhan Askarov transferred from detention center to prison for life-termers
Wife of Azimzhan Askarov asks President to pay attention to his case
Case of Azimzhan Askarov not to be reviewed in Kyrgyzstan
Human rights defenders urge EU to pay attention to release of Askarov issue
Azimzhan Askarov not believe in justice and not to appeal to Supreme Court
State Service for Punishment Executions permits to visit Azimzhan Askarov
Popular
Participant of rally in support of Atambayev summoned by SCNS Participant of rally in support of Atambayev summoned by SCNS
112 strains of toxic infectious diseases found in Kyrgyzstan 112 strains of toxic infectious diseases found in Kyrgyzstan
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan in autumn Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan in autumn
20 tons of smuggled duck breasts detained on border with Kazakhstan 20 tons of smuggled duck breasts detained on border with Kazakhstan