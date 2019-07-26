10:46
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Native of Kyrgyzstan suspected of murder of LGBT activist in Russia

Previously convicted 38-year-old native of Kyrgyzstan was arrested on suspicion of murder of an LGBT activist in St. Petersburg. Russian media report.

According to the investigation, the woman was killed for domestic reasons, and not because of her activities. The man was familiar with her.

On the night of July 21, a conflict occurred between the man in a state of intoxication and the victim at a house on Pulkovskaya Street, where the activist lived. During the quarrel, the criminal stabbed Elena Grigoryeva at least eight times in the back and face with a knife. She died at the scene from the injuries.

Investigators found out that the deceased activist had an «asocial lifestyle, repeatedly drank alcoholic beverages, including together with the suspect.» It also turned out that in July 2019 the detainee attacked a friend, stealing his belongings and money.

Investigation of the criminal case continues.

Elena Grigoryeva was found dead on July 21. Before death, she complained of threats. Petersburg activists suspected that the woman was killed for homophobic motives.
link:
views: 94
Print
Related
27-year-old taxi driver from Kyrgyzstan killed on Sakhalin
Citizens of other countries use fake Kyrgyz documents in Russia
Body of Kyrgyzstani found in St. Petersburg (Russia)
Kyrgyzstani arrested for extortion of money from compatriot in Russia
Sham doctor from Kyrgyzstan to spend four years in Russian prison
Murder of 11-year-old in Jalal-Abad: Boy was killed by his own sister
Suspects in murder of ex-head of Kyrgyz diaspora identified
Four Kyrgyzstanis die in traffic accident in Orenburg (Russia)
Kyrgyzstani wanted for robbery arrested in Novosibirsk
Kyrgyzstani opens social hostel for migrants in St. Petersburg
Popular
Border conflict: Situation escalates, border guard of Kyrgyzstan wounded Border conflict: Situation escalates, border guard of Kyrgyzstan wounded
Border conflict: Over 300 residents of Ak-Sai village evacuated to Batken Border conflict: Over 300 residents of Ak-Sai village evacuated to Batken
Border conflict: Evacuated citizens return home Border conflict: Evacuated citizens return home
Unknown people beat businessmen from Korea in Bishkek Unknown people beat businessmen from Korea in Bishkek