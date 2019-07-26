Native of Kyrgyzstan suspected of murder of LGBT activist in Russia

Previously convicted 38-year-old native of Kyrgyzstan was arrested on suspicion of murder of an LGBT activist in St. Petersburg. Russian media report.

According to the investigation, the woman was killed for domestic reasons, and not because of her activities. The man was familiar with her.

On the night of July 21, a conflict occurred between the man in a state of intoxication and the victim at a house on Pulkovskaya Street, where the activist lived. During the quarrel, the criminal stabbed Elena Grigoryeva at least eight times in the back and face with a knife. She died at the scene from the injuries.

Investigators found out that the deceased activist had an «asocial lifestyle, repeatedly drank alcoholic beverages, including together with the suspect.» It also turned out that in July 2019 the detainee attacked a friend, stealing his belongings and money.

Investigation of the criminal case continues.

Elena Grigoryeva was found dead on July 21. Before death, she complained of threats. Petersburg activists suspected that the woman was killed for homophobic motives.