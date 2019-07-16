10:02
Free legal aid centers opened in district administrations of Bishkek

Four centers have been opened in Bishkek to provide the population of the capital with free, state-guaranteed legal advice. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

The project is implemented by the Bishkek City Administration in partnership with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the Ministry of Justice of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Bar. In the premises provided by the district administrations of the capital, lawyers will provide free legal advice on access to social services, land disputes, and on responsibility for various offenses.

«The centers will allow to consolidate the joint efforts of the Bishkek mayor’s office with the Bar association, the Ministry of Justice and civil society partners to defend and protect from family violence, ensure public order and reduce crime,» the City Administration stressed.
