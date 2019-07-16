New shareholders may appear in RSK Bank

Issue of joining of the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund and the Eurasian Development Bank the RSK Bank’s shareholders is discussed. The EDB office confirmed the information to journalists.

Recall, a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation was signed between RKDF, EDB and RSK Bank in March 2010. In addition, a cooperation roadmap for 2019-2021 was signed between the EDB and the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan.

«The work on the implementation of these two documents is underway now. As for RSK Bank, it is the purchase of state-owned shares. All calculations are already ready. But until the negotiations are completed, we cannot voice the specific size of the shares that are planned to be repurchased. I can only say that the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund will become a shareholder of the bank first, and only then the Eurasian Development Bank,» said Nurlan Moldoshev, Director of the EDB Representative Office in the Kyrgyz Republic.