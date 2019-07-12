Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin arrives in Kyrgyzstan

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin arrived in Kyrgyzstan with an official visit. He was met by the head of the Kyrgyz Cabinet Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev at Manas International Airport.

As part of the official visit of Askar Mamin, several events are planned, in particular, the 8th meeting of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh Intergovernmental Council, and bilateral meetings in narrow and extended formats.

«The parties will discuss issues of trade and economic cooperation, water and energy development, industrial cooperation, strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties. The agenda will address issues of partnership in the areas of trade, investment, transport, culture, tourism, education,» the Information Support Department of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Today, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin will be received by the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.