13:24
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin arrives in Kyrgyzstan

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin arrived in Kyrgyzstan with an official visit. He was met by the head of the Kyrgyz Cabinet Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev at Manas International Airport.

As part of the official visit of Askar Mamin, several events are planned, in particular, the 8th meeting of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh Intergovernmental Council, and bilateral meetings in narrow and extended formats.

«The parties will discuss issues of trade and economic cooperation, water and energy development, industrial cooperation, strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties. The agenda will address issues of partnership in the areas of trade, investment, transport, culture, tourism, education,» the Information Support Department of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Today, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin will be received by the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.
link:
views: 109
Print
Related
Meeting of Kyrgyz-Kazakh Intergovernmental Council starts in Bishkek
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz journalist Jazgul Egemberdieva deported from Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan to restrict movement of vehicles with Kyrgyz number plates
Collection of humanitarian aid for victims of Arys blasts announced in Bishkek
Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan sign protocol on import of gasoline
Bishkek-Moscow train canceled due to explosions in Arys town of Kazakhstan
Agreement on gasoline import may be signed with Kazakhstan this week
Golfer from Kazakhstan: I could go to the USA, but chose Kyrgyzstan
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Belarus arrive in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Participants of April events protest against acquittal of Moldomusa Kongantiev Participants of April events protest against acquittal of Moldomusa Kongantiev
Kyrgyzstan plans to reduce dependence on Kumtor Kyrgyzstan plans to reduce dependence on Kumtor
European Union - Kyrgyzstan: We lose cognac and champagne. What do we get? European Union - Kyrgyzstan: We lose cognac and champagne. What do we get?
President of Kyrgyzstan to pay official visit to Switzerland President of Kyrgyzstan to pay official visit to Switzerland