State debt of Kyrgyzstan: Each citizen owes $ 696

As a result of May, the state debt of Kyrgyzstan reached $ 696 per each citizen. Over the month, the debt burden has grown by $ 1.51.

According to the Ministry of Finance, as of May 31, 2019, the total amount of state debt (external + internal) of Kyrgyzstan was $ 4,453.86 billion (311,102.22 billion soms), including $ 3,783 billion (264,242.34 billion soms) — external, and $ 670.86 million (46,589.88 billion soms) — internal debt.

During the month, the country’s state debt increased by $ 9.12 million. At the same time, the external debt reduced by $ 2.96 million, while the internal debt, on the contrary, grew by $ 32.08 million. Kyrgyzstan still owes most of all the Export-Import Bank of China — $ 1,701.46 billion (45 percent of the country’s total foreign debt). For the month, the figure reduced by $ 2.43 million.

As of May 2019, the state debt of the country amounted to 51.4 percent of GDP.

At least 6.4 million people lived in the republic as of May 1, 2019. An average salary in the Kyrgyz Republic is 15,875 soms. To repay the state debt, each Kyrgyzstani should give 3.06 salaries.