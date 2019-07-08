16:25
Kyrgyzstan plans to reduce dependence on Kumtor

Kyrgyzstan plans to reduce its dependence on Kumtor. It was announced today at a press conference.

According to representatives of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use of Kyrgyzstan, it is necessary to increase production at such fields as Taldy-Bulak Levoberezhny, Ishamberberdi, Bozymchak, Kuru-Tegerek, Karakazyk, Jamgyr, Chaarat.

In addition, it is planned to launch Jerooy project. According to preliminary data, ore mining will start there on December 10, and a gold extraction plant will be launched on December 25. Officials added that the issue of Khaidarkan mercury plant would also be resolved by the end of the year. If the investor does not start the enterprise before the specified term, the contract with him will be terminated.
