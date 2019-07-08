14:56
Federica Mogherini in Kyrgyzstan: Meeting with President, Order from MFA

Within the framework of an official visit of the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini to Kyrgyzstan, she met with the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

«We attach one of the priorities to our cooperation with the European Union, which we consider as an important partner,» the head of Kyrgyzstan said at the meeting, stressing the successful completion of negotiations with the EU on a new agreement on expanded partnership and cooperation.

He expressed confidence that the agreement with the European Union would give additional impetus and open a new page of bilateral cooperation between the countries. Sooronbai Jeenbekov expressed his gratitude for the social and economic assistance provided by the European Union to the republic, stressing that decisive steps were being taken towards sustainable development with its support.

In her turn, Federica Mogherini stressed that her current visit and frequent meetings with the leadership of the Kyrgyz Republic provided a good opportunity for building even more fruitful cooperation.

«We attach great importance to cooperation with Kyrgyzstan and are aimed at further deepening of the partnership. I would like to note that trade and economic relations between the country and the EU have reached a fairly high level,» she said.

In addition, during the bilateral meeting, the Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aidarbekov awarded Federica Mogherini «For contribution to the development of relations between Kyrgyzstan and the European Union.»
