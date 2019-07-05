Main Traffic Safety Department tells about difference of new patrol police

Head of the Main Traffic Safety Department the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Azamat Israilov told about difference between the new patrol police and the old one at a press conference today.

According to him, earlier, the traffic police crew consisted of three employees, but only one inspector could draw up a protocol on traffic offenses. The remaining two were responsible for the protection of public order. The new service will have two employees with the same authority. They will draw up protocols both for violation of traffic rules and for violation of public order.

Bishkek will be divided into areas, a certain section will be assigned to each crew. Crews will promptly visit scenes and make decisions before arrival of an investigation team. They will also carry out auto-patrol and foot control. A tourist and mounted police will be created.

In addition to the salary, each employee of the patrol police will get a monthly bonus of 10,000 soms.