Traffic police reform: Four companies ready to deliver 80 patrol cars

Four companies are ready to deliver 80 patrol cars. The state procurement portal says.

Estocada Autocentre LLC estimated cars at 48.7 million soms, Kia Motors — at 63 million soms, Aziamotors -at 62.3 million soms, Avtomash-Radiator — at 65.5 million soms.

The Main Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic budgeted 66 million soms for the vehicle fleet renovation.

It is planned to buy 80 new cars made no earlier than on May 1, 2019. Only white cars without mileage are considered.

The Main Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan announced a tender for the purchase of five cars for almost 10 million soms. The winner was Autocentre Perekrestok LLC.

More than 381 million soms will be allocated from the budget for implementation of the project on creation of the patrol police service. This money will be spent on purchase of equipment, special means and cars. This amount also includes funds for increase of salaries to inspectors.