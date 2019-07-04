11:57
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Traffic police reform: Four companies ready to deliver 80 patrol cars

Four companies are ready to deliver 80 patrol cars. The state procurement portal says.

Estocada Autocentre LLC estimated cars at 48.7 million soms, Kia Motors — at 63 million soms, Aziamotors -at 62.3 million soms, Avtomash-Radiator — at 65.5 million soms.

The Main Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic budgeted 66 million soms for the vehicle fleet renovation.

It is planned to buy 80 new cars made no earlier than on May 1, 2019. Only white cars without mileage are considered.

The Main Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan announced a tender for the purchase of five cars for almost 10 million soms. The winner was Autocentre Perekrestok LLC.

More than 381 million soms will be allocated from the budget for implementation of the project on creation of the patrol police service. This money will be spent on purchase of equipment, special means and cars. This amount also includes funds for increase of salaries to inspectors.
link:
views: 82
Print
Related
Over 1,000 people pass patrol police test
Patrol police inspectors to be provided with stun guns
Kyrgyzstan to spend over 381 million soms on creation of patrol police
Patrol police created in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan to create patrol police as a result of reform
Kyrgyzstan abolishes patrol police
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan and Interior Minister to raid on roads
Patrol police to be reformed again
586 patrol officers brought to responsibility since beginning of 2017
Cardboard cut-out of patrol policeman placed on Bishkek-Osh road
Popular
Personnel reshuffle takes place in Bishkek City Administration Personnel reshuffle takes place in Bishkek City Administration
Arab Ali Ayoub impressed by Kyrgyz generosity and desire to feed a guest Arab Ali Ayoub impressed by Kyrgyz generosity and desire to feed a guest
Mass poisoning in Tokmak. Number of victims grows to 85 people Mass poisoning in Tokmak. Number of victims grows to 85 people
USA advises its citizens to avoid traveling to Koi-Tash village USA advises its citizens to avoid traveling to Koi-Tash village