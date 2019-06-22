CIS customs officers support single transit system

The 69th meeting of the Council of Heads of Customs Services of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the 31st meeting of the Joint Board of Customs Services of the member states of the Customs Union were held in Kyrgyzstan. The State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Representatives of the customs services of Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, as well as the CIS Executive Committee participated in the meetings. Issues of law enforcement practice in the Eurasian Economic Union of Article 56 of the Protocol on non-tariff regulation measures, a single system for the transit of goods, electronic declaration and movement of goods were considered.

«In addition, participants discussed issues of approving unified approaches of the customs services to the classification of goods transported across the customs border of EEU as goods for personal use, detection and minimization of risks, as well as the formation of uniform standards of risk management. The Council approved amendments to the agreement on the procedure for customs clearance and customs control of goods transported between the member states of the Agreement on Establishment of Free Trade Zone. In addition, amendments have been made to agreements on the procedure for transit through the territories of the CIS member states,» the message says.