13:23
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

CIS customs officers support single transit system

The 69th meeting of the Council of Heads of Customs Services of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the 31st meeting of the Joint Board of Customs Services of the member states of the Customs Union were held in Kyrgyzstan. The State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Representatives of the customs services of Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, as well as the CIS Executive Committee participated in the meetings. Issues of law enforcement practice in the Eurasian Economic Union of Article 56 of the Protocol on non-tariff regulation measures, a single system for the transit of goods, electronic declaration and movement of goods were considered.

«In addition, participants discussed issues of approving unified approaches of the customs services to the classification of goods transported across the customs border of EEU as goods for personal use, detection and minimization of risks, as well as the formation of uniform standards of risk management. The Council approved amendments to the agreement on the procedure for customs clearance and customs control of goods transported between the member states of the Agreement on Establishment of Free Trade Zone. In addition, amendments have been made to agreements on the procedure for transit through the territories of the CIS member states,» the message says.
link:
views: 84
Print
Related
Vacation in Issyk-Kul region – the most affordable among CIS
President of Russia tells about his vision of CIS information space
Fuel and lubricants smuggling. Kyrgyz Customs not control movement of goods
Kyrgyz customs authorities to be placed under video surveillance
Raiymbek Matraimov not to return to work in the Customs Service
Matviyenko: Children's project of Kyrgyz Parliament is well established in CIS
Sultan Mamasadykov appointed Deputy Chairman of Customs Service
Customs officers reveal 1,600 customs offenses in 2018
Customs Chairman: There is no grey import in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan’s Customs increases collection of duties by 22% in 2018
Popular
Members of banned extremist organization arrested in Naryn region Members of banned extremist organization arrested in Naryn region
Lifting of Atambayev’s immunity. Decision sent to Prosecutor General's Office Lifting of Atambayev’s immunity. Decision sent to Prosecutor General's Office
Ex-head of Defense Department Marat Bekenov arrested Ex-head of Defense Department Marat Bekenov arrested
Kyrgyzstanis put up a fight in Moscow, victims reported Kyrgyzstanis put up a fight in Moscow, victims reported