Members of the Government of Kyrgyzstan took the oath at a meeting of the Parliament. The ceremony was attended by the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

Samat Kylzhiev — Head of the Cabinet’s Office, Sanzhar Mukanbetov — Minister of Economy, Erkinbek Choduev — Minister of Agriculture, Food Industry and Land Reclamation, Orozbek Opumbaev — Head of the State Committee for National Security, Dastan Dogoev — Chairman of the State Committee of Information Technology and Communications took office.