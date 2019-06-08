Asylbek Satyvaldiev appointed head of Sokuluk district

Asylbek Satyvaldiev was appointed the head of Sokuluk district of Chui region. The order was signed by the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

The former head of the district administration Taalaibek Korgoldoev wrote a notice of resignation at his own request in mid-May.

Asylbek Satyvaldiev is 38 years old. He was born in Belek village. Previously, he worked as an expert in the Department of the Agro-Industrial Complex and Ecology of the Government’s Office.

He will have to resolve the conflict in Orok village, where a scuffle between three guys occurred on June 5 after Ait namaz. Then two groups of local residents gathered and broke windows of 15 houses, burned down a shed. Police arrested 32 people, but released all of them later. The situation stabilized on June 6, but the police continue to patrol the village.