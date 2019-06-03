14:07
Civil activist holds rally against corruption in Bishkek

Civil activist Rita Karasartova came to the building of the Parliament in Bishkek to hold a protest against corruption.

She stated that she would send an appeal to the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov. The appeal contains the requirement to withdraw the Anti-Corruption Service from the State Committee for National Security, because the closed body cannot fight corruption at the proper level.

In addition, the activist said that she had come to the White House in order to collect signatures under an appeal to the president with a request to create an investigative committee.

«We also ask for transparency during trials of corruption cases. We are told that video is recoded in the hall, but we do not have access to these cameras,» said Rita Karasartova.

Earlier, the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek made a decision banning protests. The resolution states that the ban on rallies was imposed for the time of SCO summit. Civil activists did not have time to appeal the court decision.
