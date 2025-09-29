Kyrgyzstani Nursultan Keneshbekov sets new national half marathon record

The traditional half marathon was held in Almaty, where 24-year-old Kyrgyz athlete Nursultan Keneshbekov finished first and broke the national record.

He completed the 21.097 km distance in 1 hour 2 minutes and 44 seconds, setting the best result in his country’s history and improving his own record.

A year ago in Almaty, Keneshbekov had run the half marathon in 1 hour 4 minutes and 5 seconds.

Earlier, Kyrgyzstani Ainuska Kalil kyzy also took first place in the women’s category in Almaty, covering the distance in 1 hour 17 minutes and 32 seconds.