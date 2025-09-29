17:46
USD 87.45
EUR 102.15
RUB 1.04
English

Kyrgyzstani Nursultan Keneshbekov sets new national half marathon record

The traditional half marathon was held in Almaty, where 24-year-old Kyrgyz athlete Nursultan Keneshbekov finished first and broke the national record.

He completed the 21.097 km distance in 1 hour 2 minutes and 44 seconds, setting the best result in his country’s history and improving his own record.

A year ago in Almaty, Keneshbekov had run the half marathon in 1 hour 4 minutes and 5 seconds.

Earlier, Kyrgyzstani Ainuska Kalil kyzy also took first place in the women’s category in Almaty, covering the distance in 1 hour 17 minutes and 32 seconds.
link: https://24.kg/english/345318/
views: 137
Print
Related
Roads to be closed in Bishkek on May 24 for ONE RUN Half Marathon
Women's team of Kyrgyzstan wins Asian Half Marathon Championship in UAE
Sardana Trofimova wins two medals at half marathon at Asian Championships
Maria Korobitskaya wins Astana Half Marathon, Ilya Tyapkin takes 2nd place
Sardana Trofimova wins gold at half marathon in Almaty
Nursultan Keneshbekov takes first place at half marathon in Tashkent
Bishkek roads to be closed for traffic due to half marathon tomorrow
Bishkek street to be closed for traffic tomorrow due to half marathon
Some Bishkek streets to be closed due to night half marathon
Darya Maslova wins half marathon in Kazakhstan
Popular
Ayana Rasul kyzy crowned Miss Kyrgyzstan 2025 Ayana Rasul kyzy crowned Miss Kyrgyzstan 2025
Early elections to Kyrgyzstan’s Parliament may be held on November 30 Early elections to Kyrgyzstan’s Parliament may be held on November 30
Dental care to be more accessible to children with disabilities in Kyrgyzstan Dental care to be more accessible to children with disabilities in Kyrgyzstan
925 apartment buildings being constructed under state housing program 925 apartment buildings being constructed under state housing program
29 September, Monday
17:29
Rain, snow and frost expected in Kyrgyzstan Rain, snow and frost expected in Kyrgyzstan
17:19
Imamidin Tashov goes on dry hunger strike in Bishkek detention center 1
17:12
Part of Bishkek to have no hot water on September 30
17:06
President of Kyrgyzstan opens Tyup — Kegen road in Issyk-Kul region
16:58
Kyrgyzstan’s National Center for Torture Prevention ceases operations