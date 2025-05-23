Roads to be closed in Bishkek on May 24 for ONE RUN Half Marathon

The International ONE RUN Half Marathon will start at 7 a.m. in Bishkek on May 24 at Gazprom to Children Sports and Recreation Center. The press service of the City Hall reported.

The half marathon will bring together more than 1,000 athletes and healthy lifestyle enthusiasts. They will participate in the following distances: 21.1 kilometers, 10 kilometers, 5 kilometers. A children’s race of one kilometer will be organized for the youngest participants.

The southern side of Zhaiyl Baatyr Street and Absamat Masaliev Avenue will be closed to traffic according to the scheme from 6.30 a.m. till 12.

The goal of the sporting event is to involve as many people as possible in an active and healthy lifestyle and to promote sports among the population.

The half marathon is simultaneously planned in China, Brazil, Egypt, Serbia, Belarus, Bahrain, Qatar, Venezuela, India, Jordan, Malaysia, Nepal, the UAE, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Chile, Lebanon, Tunisia, Armenia, in all regions of Russia and other countries.

The event will be held with the support of the State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Department of Physical Culture and Sports, Tourism and Youth Affairs of the Bishkek City Hall, the Athletics Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Directorate of the International Marathon.