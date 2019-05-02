10:42
Kyrgyz deputies propose indefinite moratorium on uranium mining

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan propose to introduce an indefinite moratorium on uranium mining. Leader of Ata Meken faction Almambet Shykmamatov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, Altynbek Sulaimanov, head of Bir Bol faction, and Kanat Kerezbekov, Chairman of the Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial, Legal Issues and Regulations of the Parliament, signed the draft document. The authors insist that the moratorium should be indefinite, and not for a period of 50 or 25 years, as it was previously proposed.

Recall, YurAsia Company was going to develop Tash-Bulak deposit of Kyzyl-Ompol group of uranium-thorianite placers. It was planned to process it at Kara-Balta mining plant. However, residents of Ton district of Issyk-Kul region strongly oppose the project. After a wave of indignation, the head of government ordered to suspend any work at the field until conclusion of a special commission.

Representative of the investors Andrey Akimov told reporters that after the protests began, the company suspended all work in the country until the situation changes. Protests against development of the field took place in Bishkek.
