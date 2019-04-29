12 licenses for uranium prospecting and exploration are valid in Kyrgyzstan

There are 12 valid licenses for uranium prospecting and exploration in Kyrgyzstan. Website of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use says.

Table of valid licenses says that in total in the country has issued 20 such licenses. However, only 12 are valid. Mineral Explorer holds two licenses for uranium exploration in Panfilov and Issyk-Ata districts of Chui region. The licenses are valid until 2023 and 2024.

Exlibris Group LLC holds a license for gold, niobium, rare earth metals and uranium prospecting in Jety-Oguz district. It is valid until December 25, 2019. Ant Company Ltd. holds two licenses for prospecting of vanadium, molybdenum, rare earth metals and uranium in Toktogul district of Jalal-Abad region. Both licenses are valid until 2020.

Karasai Ken LLC has four licenses associated with uranium. All of them are valid until the end of 2020. The company holds two licenses for prospecting of tungsten, gold, copper, mercury, lead, silver, antimony and uranium in Alai district of Osh region. In Chatkal district of Jalal-Abad region, the company is looking for gold, copper, mercury, lead, silver, antimony, uranium and zinc. It is prospecting tungsten, gold, copper, mercury, lead, silver, antimony, uranium and zinc in Batken region.

Ayan Invest LLC will be engaged in uranium exploration in Issyk-Ata district until 2022. Primera Group Inc. holds a license for uranium exploration in Ak-Suu district until 2026. Kyzylsuu Kek LLC received a license for prospecting of gold, mercury, antimony and uranium in Osh region until 2022.