Kyrgyzstanis to rest for 4 days during May holidays

Kyrgyzstanis will have a rest for 4 days during May holidays. The relevant decision was adopted by the Government at the end of 2018.

Non-working days will be holidays on May 1 (Labor Day), May 5 (Constitution Day of the Kyrgyz Republic) and May 9 (Victory Day).

To rationally use days off and non-working holidays, the day off on May 6 (Monday) was transferred to the working day on May 10. It is announced as a day off since May 5, Constitution Day, falls on Sunday.

Thus, Kyrgyzstanis will rest on May 9, 10, 11 and 12.
