Reclamation of tailings in Kadzhi-Sai almost completed

Contractor has completed reclamation work at the tailing dump in Kadzhi-Sai village and is working on the commissioning of the object. The information was voiced during a meeting of the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov with representatives of Rosatom Corporation.

Kubatbek Boronov met with representatives of the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom to discuss the implementation of the second stage of the interstate targeted program «Reclamation of Territories of States Affected by Uranium Mining Industries.»

«I hope that the work done will ensure radiation safety in the village. This will improve the attractiveness of the area from a tourist point of view and increase the social level of Kadzhi-Sai residents,» he stressed.

Recall, implementation of the interstate target program «Reclamation of Territories of States Affected by Uranium Mining Industries» for 2013-2023 was started in 2013 in CIS. It provides for the reclamation of the tailings in Min-Kush and Kadzhi-Sai settlements in Kyrgyzstan.

Preparation for construction and installation work on reclamation is underway (construction of temporary buildings and structures, a technological road) in Min-Kush.