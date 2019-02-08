Salary of state-owned companies’ heads to be reduced to 70,000 soms

The salary of managers of state-owned enterprises and companies of Kyrgyzstan with a state share will be reduced to 70,000 soms. The Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Zamirbek Askarov said at a meeting of Respublika-Ata Jurt parliamentary faction.

According to him, the government is now considering the issue of expenses of the state-owned companies.

Heads of some state-owned companies set a salary of 300,000-500,000 soms. We plan to reduce it to about $ 1,000. Zamirbek Askarov

The Vice Prime Minister said that the government planned to transfer money of the State Mortgage Company to the state-owned banks.

«Why should we finance private banks? Money of the mortgage company must be given out through state banks. To support them, we intend to give out money not at 4, but at 3 percent,» he said.