14:54
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Salary of state-owned companies’ heads to be reduced to 70,000 soms

The salary of managers of state-owned enterprises and companies of Kyrgyzstan with a state share will be reduced to 70,000 soms. The Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Zamirbek Askarov said at a meeting of Respublika-Ata Jurt parliamentary faction.

According to him, the government is now considering the issue of expenses of the state-owned companies.

Heads of some state-owned companies set a salary of 300,000-500,000 soms. We plan to reduce it to about $ 1,000.

Zamirbek Askarov

The Vice Prime Minister said that the government planned to transfer money of the State Mortgage Company to the state-owned banks.

«Why should we finance private banks? Money of the mortgage company must be given out through state banks. To support them, we intend to give out money not at 4, but at 3 percent,» he said.
link:
views: 59
Print
Related
Prime Minister dissatisfied with state property management
Five joint-stock companies recognized as unprofitable in 2017
First Deputy Prime Minister reports on management of state enterprises
Government of Kyrgyzstan decides to eliminate six state enterprises
Popular
Man killed in traffic accident in Bishkek, three more injured Man killed in traffic accident in Bishkek, three more injured
Furniture store burning in Bishkek Furniture store burning in Bishkek
Raped by her father girl in Uzgen becomes pregnant Raped by her father girl in Uzgen becomes pregnant
SDPK without Atambayev movement plans to hold congress in February SDPK without Atambayev movement plans to hold congress in February