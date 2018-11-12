Aika movie wins main award of film festival in Germany

Aika film by Sergei Dvortsevoi won the main prize of the 28th Cottbus Film Festival (Germany). The festival’s website says.

The social drama Aika is the result of the joint work of representatives of five countries — Russia, Kazakhstan, Germany, Poland and China.

Aika is a story of a young emigrant from Kyrgyzstan who works illegally in Moscow. The movie tells about her inner growth, motherhood, which she loses, and then regains.

The 28th festival in Cottbus was held from November 6 to 11. It focuses on works from Central and Eastern Europe.