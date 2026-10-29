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Air pollution in Bishkek rated ‘very unhealthy’ this morning

11:12, 29 October 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

Air pollution in Bishkek was rated «very unhealthy» this morning, according to the World Air Quality ranking of major cities worldwide as of 6:30 a. m.

The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 202, according to the website, which provides real-time data.

The AQI is divided into six categories indicating increasing levels of health risk. A reading above 300 indicates hazardous air quality, while a reading below 50 is considered good.

Many residents of Bishkek and Chui region say smog has once again enveloped the area. Officials have repeatedly promised to address the problem and assured the public that the situation is improving. However, the reality appears to suggest otherwise.

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