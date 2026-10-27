Air pollution in Bishkek on October 27: Capital ranks third

As of 3:20 p.m., Bishkek ranks third in the World Air Quality index, which tracks air quality in major cities around the globe.

The city’s status is classified as «unhealthy.» According to the website, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is 185. This information is available in real time.

The AQI is divided into six categories indicating increasing levels of health risk. A reading above 300 indicates hazardous air quality, while a reading below 50 is considered good.