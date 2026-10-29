PM2.5 levels exceed safe limits in several areas of Bishkek

PM2.5 concentrations exceeded the maximum permissible limits in several areas of Bishkek this morning, the Hydrometeorological Service data say.

As of 8 a.m., the highest level of air pollution was recorded in Issyk-Ata district, where PM2.5 concentrations were 1.41 times the established limit.

Exceedances were also reported in Alamedin district, at 1.27 times the limit, and Bishkek’s Sverdlovsky district, at 1.21 times the limit.

In other areas, readings remained below the maximum permissible concentration:

Leninsky district — 0.67 of the limit;

Oktyabrsky district — 0.60;

Pervomaisky district — 0.81;

Sokuluk district — 0.98.

Thus, PM2.5 concentrations exceeded the permissible limit in three of the seven districts of Bishkek and its surrounding areas covered by the monitoring data.

PM2.5 refers to fine particulate matter with a diameter of up to 2.5 micrometers found in polluted air. Due to their small size, these particles can penetrate deep into the respiratory tract and pose a particular risk to children, older people and those with respiratory conditions.

Experts recommend limiting prolonged outdoor physical activity during periods of elevated air pollution, particularly for at-risk groups.

The data reflect maximum one-time concentrations of pollutants recorded as of 8 a.m. on October 29 and do not represent air quality throughout the day.