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Bishkek ranks fourth among world’s most polluted cities on October 26

15:35, 26 October 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

Bishkek ranked fourth in the World Air Quality ranking of major cities by air quality as of 2:15 p. m. on October 26.

The city’s air quality was classified as "unhealthy,” with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 153, according to the website’s real-time data.

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The AQI is divided into six categories indicating increasing levels of health risk. A reading above 300 indicates hazardous air quality, while a value below 50 is considered good.

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