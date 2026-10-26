Bishkek ranks fourth among world’s most polluted cities on October 26

Bishkek ranked fourth in the World Air Quality ranking of major cities by air quality as of 2:15 p. m. on October 26.

The city’s air quality was classified as "unhealthy,” with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 153, according to the website’s real-time data.

The AQI is divided into six categories indicating increasing levels of health risk. A reading above 300 indicates hazardous air quality, while a value below 50 is considered good.