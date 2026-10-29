Women's football team of Kyrgyzstan drops two places in FIFA rankings

Kyrgyzstan's women's national football team has fallen to 139th place in the FIFA world rankings with 1,070.63 points, according to the organization's latest rankings.

The team has dropped two places since the previous ranking update in June 2026.

The national team has not played any official matches since the summer ranking update.

In Central Asia, the other women's national teams are ranked as follows: Uzbekistan is in 51st place, Kazakhstan — in 99th, Turkmenistan — in 142nd and Tajikistan — in 159th.