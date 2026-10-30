FIFA U15 World Cup & Festival: Kyrgyzstan finishes 52nd among 189 teams

Kyrgyzstan's U15 national football team lost to Guatemala in the match for 51st place at the FIFA U15 World Cup & Festival in Azerbaijan, the official account of Kyrgyzstan's youth national teams reports.

The match ended 5-4 in Guatemala's favour. Amangeldy Asanbekov scored twice, while Aldos Kasymov and Alikhan Salymbaev scored one goal each for Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyzstan ultimately finished 52nd out of 189 teams.

The final matches in the tournament's divisions will take place this evening. Czechia and Spain will compete for the title.

Russia finished 19th, while Uzbekistan — 42nd. Kazakhstan will play for 85th place, and Tajikistan for 97th.

The matches are being played in an unusual 8-a-side format on reduced-size pitches. Kyrgyzstan finished second in Group U and advanced to Division B, which featured teams that placed second in their respective groups and competed for positions from 33 to 64.

According to FIFA, the tournament format will change in 2027, when it will be held exclusively for girls.