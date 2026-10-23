Illegal alcohol production discovered in Bishkek homes

The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan uncovered cases of illegal alcohol production in residential homes in Bishkek, the agency’s press service reported.

Illegal production facilities were found in houses in the capital’s Leninsky and Pervomaisky districts.

The violations were identified during operations to curb the illegal production and circulation of excisable goods. Measures have been taken against those responsible in accordance with Kyrgyzstan’s legislation.

The agency did not specify how many illegal production facilities were discovered, what types of alcoholic beverages were being made, or the volume of products manufactured or seized. No information was provided on arrests or criminal cases.

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The State Tax Service reminded that the production and sale of excisable goods must comply with legal requirements.