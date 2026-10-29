Sadyr Japarov offers condolences to Spain’s King over deadly train collision

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov sent condolences to King Felipe VI of Spain following a train collision in Toledo Province that claimed lives, the presidential press service reported.

"I was deeply saddened to learn of the loss of life and the large number of people injured in the train collision in Toledo Province. On behalf of the people of the Kyrgyz Republic and on my own behalf, I extend my condolences to you and the people of Spain over this tragedy. I share the grief of the families and loved ones of those who died and wish all those injured a speedy recovery,” the president said in his telegram.

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Two high-speed trains collided in Toledo Province the previous day. According to the latest reports, 69 people were killed and more than 100 injured. Rescue operations are ongoing.