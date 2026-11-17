Kyrgyzstan’s military leadership has been shown modern weapons systems and the use of FPV drones to strike targets, the Ministry of Defense reported.

The practical demonstration took place today at military unit No. 52806 as part of an operational gathering of the Armed Forces’ senior command staff.

Participants were presented with samples of missile and artillery systems, small arms, military equipment and modern unmanned aerial vehicles.

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Particular attention was paid to FPV drones. Military personnel were shown their capabilities and methods of deployment for striking targets.

The Defense Ministry noted that such events allow military commanders to study new technologies and improve combat training in light of experience gained from modern armed conflicts.

The operational gathering is being held from November 16 to 19. It brings together senior ministry officials, representatives of military command bodies, military commanders, and heads of military formations, units and institutions.

The event also includes a review of the 2026 training year, discussions on improving the military command system and the setting of objectives for the coming period.