Significant regional disparities in pension payments persist in Kyrgyzstan. Pensioners in Bishkek receive the highest average payments, while those in Osh region receive the lowest. This is stated in an analytical review “Population Ageing and Poverty in the Kyrgyz Republic.”

It was prepared by the Resource Center for the Elderly Public Association with technical support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

According to the reported data, the average assigned pension in Bishkek stood at 13,898 soms in 2025, compared with 10,361 soms in Osh region. The difference was 3,537 soms, or 34.1 percent.

The national average pension in 2025 was 11,365 soms. The subsistence minimum for pensioners during the same period was 7,699 soms.

The authors also identified substantial regional differences in poverty rates among people above working age.

In 2024, the highest poverty rate among older people was recorded in Batken region, where 29 percent lived below the poverty line. The figure was 25.3 percent in Naryn region and 24.1 percent in Jalal-Abad region.

Bishkek had the lowest poverty rate among older people, at 5.2 percent. This means the proportion of older people living in poverty in Batken region was more than five times higher than in the capital.

Nationwide, 18.2 percent of people above working age lived below the poverty line. In rural areas, the poverty rate among people aged 60 and over reached 21.7 percent, compared with 12.9 percent in urban areas.

Healthcare costs remain a separate concern. According to the study, in 2024, almost one in five households consisting exclusively of older people spent more than 10 percent of their household budget on medical treatment. This was considerably less common among other households, at 3 percent.

Experts say population ageing requires improvements to the pension system, better access to healthcare and social assistance, and the development of care services for older people.

According to the review, the number of people above working age in Kyrgyzstan reached 737,200 at the beginning of 2026, an increase of nearly 25 percent over the previous five years.