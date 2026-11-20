Women of retirement age in Kyrgyzstan are four times more involved in household chores than men. These findings are included in the report “Population Ageing and Poverty in the Kyrgyz Republic”, presented at the Ministry of Labour, Social Security and Migration.

According to the report, women above working age in Kyrgyzstan spend an average of 207 minutes a day on household chores, compared with just 59 minutes for men.

There is also a significant gender gap in the time spent caring for children. On average, women devote 36 minutes a day to their children and grandchildren, while men spend just four minutes.

In rural areas, women spend an average of 48 minutes a day caring for children and grandchildren, compared with five minutes for men.

In urban areas, the figures stand at 12 minutes for women and one minute for men.

The study examines demographic trends, the socioeconomic situation of older people and measures to prevent poverty among the elderly.

The ministry noted that the report would help monitor existing challenges, identify state policy priorities and develop approaches to preventing poverty among older people.

The study was conducted by Resource Center for the Elderly NGO with technical support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).