Most elderly people in Kyrgyzstan provide financial assistance to their children and grandchildren, the report “Population Ageing and Poverty in the Kyrgyz Republic” says.

The study found that 71.6 percent of people over 55 provide financial support to their children or grandchildren. Of these, 31.1 percent do so on a regular basis.

Men are more likely than women to provide regular financial assistance: 34.2 percent of men compared with 28.9 percent of women. The figure stands at 39.2 percent among rural residents and 16.9 percent among urban residents.

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Another 23.2 percent of Kyrgyzstanis over 75 regularly provide financial support to their children or grandchildren.

At the same time, children and grandchildren remain an important source of support for older generations — a total of 60.9 percent of survey respondents said.

Children and grandchildren living in cities provide support to 70.5 percent of people over 55, compared with 55.3 percent in rural areas. Among those over 75, the figure is 58.6 percent.

Meanwhile, according to 2024 data, 48.4 percent of people aged 60–64 were employed. The employment rate stood at 30.6 percent among those aged 65–69 and 8.3 percent among people over 70.