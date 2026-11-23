In Kyrgyzstan, the government has allocated additional 271 million soms to support pedigree livestock farming. These funds are available at an annual interest rate of 3 percent through the end of the current year.

In accordance with a directive from the Cabinet of Ministers, these additional funds are intended to support the development of pedigree livestock farming and expand access to subsidized financing for agricultural producers.

The allocated funds will be distributed to farmers through ABank OJSC and Eldik Bank OJSC. Applications for these loans can be submitted online via the IDYIKAN mobile application.

To apply, users should download the application, log in using the Tunduk system, navigate to the “Services” section, select the “Agricultural Lending” subsection, choose the appropriate loan category, and complete and submit the electronic application form.

The subsidized loans are designated for the purchase of the following types and breeds of pedigree livestock:

Cattle: Ala-Too, Aberdeen-Angus, Aulie-Ata, Holstein, Simmental, Ayrshire, Hereford, Brown Swiss, and Galloway breeds;

Yaks: Aikol, Kyrgyz (local) breeds, and white yaks;

Horses: Kyrgyz, New Kyrgyz, Thoroughbred, and Russian Trotter breeds;

Sheep: Alay, Arashan, Ala-Too, Aikol, Kyrgyz Fine-wooled, Kyrgyz Mountain Merino, and Tien Shan breeds;

Goats: Kyrgyz down-bearing and wool-bearing breeds, as well as Alpine, Saanen, Nubian, Boer, Kamori, and Beetal breeds.

Beneficiaries of subsidized financing may include breeding farms and facilities, importers of breeding livestock, artificial insemination technicians, as well as peasant (farm) enterprises and individual entrepreneurs engaged in the breeding of pedigree livestock.