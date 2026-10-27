National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 12 percent

The Board of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic decided on October 26 to keep the discount rate at 12 percent. The decision takes effect today, October 27.

Price growth in the country has slowed over the past month. Annual inflation stood at 10.8 percent in October, down from 12.2 percent in September. Cumulative inflation since the beginning of the year reached 8.5 percent.

Inflation continues to be affected by external factors, including changes in global food and commodity prices amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. At the same time, the recent slowdown in inflation has been supported by the National Bank’s tight monetary policy and the Cabinet of Ministers’ anti-inflation measures to ensure adequate domestic supplies of socially important goods.

Kyrgyzstan’s economy continues to grow rapidly. Real GDP increased by 10.8 percent in the first nine months of 2026.

Economic growth has been supported by strong investment activity, particularly in construction, and rising domestic consumption amid higher real household incomes. Tourism and major international events hosted by the country have also contributed to growth.

The monetary policy measures are aimed at limiting the contribution of monetary factors to inflation. Tight monetary conditions help minimize the impact of external shocks on domestic prices and preserve the purchasing power of the national currency.

The National Bank continues to actively regulate the money supply through monetary policy instruments.

Short-term money market interest rates, including the interbank market rate BIR, remain within the established interest rate corridor and close to the National Bank’s discount rate. The domestic foreign exchange market remains stable.

Ongoing geopolitical tensions are contributing to volatility in global energy and food prices and continuing disruptions to international supply chains.

Against this backdrop, and taking into account external inflationary pressures in the global and regional economies, the National Bank decided to maintain the discount rate at 12 percent. The decision is intended to help bring inflation within the target range of 5–7 percent over the medium term.