Kyrgyzstan marks World Savings Day 2026

Kyrgyzstan is launching its annual large-scale financial education campaign, World Savings Day, on October 26, 2026. The initiative has been implemented in the country since 2015 under the coordination of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The campaign’s partners include relevant government agencies, financial institutions, the Deposit Protection Agency of the Kyrgyz Republic and representatives of the insurance sector.

The main goal is to improve financial literacy, promote a culture of saving and encourage people to manage their personal and family budgets responsibly.

The campaign will run through October 30, with a range of educational and interactive activities planned in Bishkek and across all regions of the country. Participants will receive up-to-date information on available savings instruments, safe ways to store money and opportunities to grow their savings.