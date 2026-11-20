A sewing workshop for young mothers facing difficult life circumstances was opened on November 19 at Ene Uyu Resource Center in Bishkek, marking the International Day of Women’s Entrepreneurship.

The new workshop will give women an opportunity to learn sewing, acquire professional skills and earn an income while staying close to their small children.

The opening ceremony was attended by Aida Isatbek kyzy, Deputy Minister of Labour, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan; Syed Sadiq, UN Women Country Representative in Kyrgyzstan; Nurzhamal Zhorobekova, Head of the Secretariat for the Protection of Women’s and Children’s Rights and Gender Equality under the Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh; and representatives of partner organizations.

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Ene Uyu Resource Center Director Nazgul Turdubekova briefed the guests on the center’s activities and presented the facilities available at the new workshop.

The mothers themselves highlighted the importance of the initiative.

“Now I will be able to work without leaving my child and continue breastfeeding,” one of the participants said.

Another mother said she dreams of learning to embroider traditional Kyrgyz patterns and eventually earning a living through her craft.

The women noted that having the workshop located directly at the center was particularly important, as it would allow them to combine work with childcare without being separated from their children.

“We want to ensure that women do not have to choose between their children and work. Every mother should have the opportunity to care for her baby, develop professionally and achieve financial independence,” Turdubekova said.

The Ene Uyu sewing workshop offers not only an opportunity to acquire a profession and earn an income, but also represents an important step towards keeping families together, supporting motherhood and helping women build confidence in their future.