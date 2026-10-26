Kyrgyzstan plans to limit tourist numbers in Ala-Archa and other parks

Kyrgyzstan plans to significantly expand its protected areas and natural parks, limit tourist numbers on popular routes and phase out cash payments at park entrances.

The Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision has submitted a draft concept for the development of state nature reserves and parks for 2026–2035 for public discussion.

According to the explanatory note, the area of specially protected natural territories is expected to increase from the current 11.8 percent of the country’s territory to 20 percent by 2030 and 30 percent by 2035.

Protected areas are to be expanded to include high-altitude glaciers, rocky terrain, state forest lands and unused state-owned plots. The document specifically states that productive pastures used by local communities will not be seized and that traditional livestock grazing will continue in buffer zones.

Particular attention is being paid to popular tourist destinations. Parks such as Ala-Archa, Karakol, Chon-Kemin and Kyrgyz-Ata are experiencing excessive pressure on hiking routes, trampling of vegetation, pollution and the unauthorized setting up of tents.

To address these problems, the authorities plan to set visitor limits for certain routes, develop ecological trails and introduce electronic tickets.

Cash payments at park checkpoints are to be phased out entirely and replaced with bank cards and QR-code payments.

The plan also provides for the modernization of conservation services. Between 2027 and 2029, the authorities intend to purchase at least 25 off-road vehicles, 15 long-range drones and camera traps with satellite connectivity. Park rangers will be equipped with tablets for digital patrolling.

In addition, 30 key tourist routes in natural parks will be equipped with navigation systems and self-contained eco-friendly toilets. Modular visitor centers are also planned for Chon-Kemin and Khan-Tengri parks.

Special attention will be paid to protecting the snow leopard, the Tian Shan brown bear and other rare animals. Ecological corridors are planned in the Tian Shan and Pamir-Alay mountain ranges to ensure their safe migration.

The construction of permanent buildings and the transfer of protected land into private ownership will not be permitted. Private investment will be allowed only for limited tourist infrastructure in designated areas.

Kyrgyzstan’s network of specially protected natural territories currently covers approximately 2.36 million hectares. The country has 10 state nature reserves and 13 nature parks.

The concept is designed to run until 2035. Funding is expected to come from the national budget, the parks’ own revenues and international grants.