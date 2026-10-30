World's longest glass suspension bridge to be built in Ala-Archa Park

Kanybek Tumanbaev, head of the Presidential Affairs Department of Kyrgyzstan, visited Ala-Archa State Nature Park and met with representatives of a European company.

The meeting focused on a project to build a 732-meter-long glass suspension bridge. Together with specialists, Tumanbaev also inspected the site where construction is planned.

According to the project, construction is scheduled to begin in November 2026 and be completed by the end of 2027. Once completed, the bridge is expected to become the longest of its kind in the world. Its potential inclusion in the Guinness World Records is also being considered.

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In addition, an eco-friendly hiking trail will be developed, stretching from the Tepshi Plateau to Mount Teke-Too and a waterfall.

A modern cable way has already been commissioned in Ala-Archa Park, and holiday cottages have been built. Construction of a five-star hotel is currently in its final stages.

These projects aim to expand the park's tourism infrastructure and create new opportunities for both domestic and international visitors.

The Presidential Affairs Department did not disclose the name of the European company that will undertake the construction.