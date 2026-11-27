Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet of Ministers has introduced a six-month ban on potato imports. The relevant resolution was signed by Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The measure is aimed at stimulating domestic potato production and developing the local market.

Several exceptions are provided. The restrictions will not apply to transit shipments passing through Kyrgyzstan, provided they are accompanied by documents confirming the date and destination of dispatch, or to potato consignments shipped to Kyrgyzstan before the resolution takes effect.

Imports of potatoes for scientific research, testing and other special purposes will also be permitted.

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce has been instructed to notify the World Trade Organization and the Eurasian Economic Commission of the ban, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should inform the CIS Executive Committee.

The State Customs Service, the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry, and the State Border Service have been instructed to take measures to prevent illegal potato imports into the country.

At the same time, Cabinet Resolution No. 696 of October 15, 2026, which previously introduced a temporary ban on potato imports, has been declared null and void.

The six-month ban will take effect in three days.