Kyrgyzstan is considering extending its ban on electronic cigarette imports. The Ministry of Economy and Commerce has drafted a corresponding Cabinet of Ministers resolution, which has been submitted for public discussion.

The ministry proposes extending the ban for another six months. It covers electronic cigarettes, nicotine delivery systems and nicotine-containing liquids.

The measure is intended to implement the law “On Protecting the Health of Citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic from the Consequences of Tobacco and Nicotine Consumption and Exposure to Secondhand Tobacco Smoke and Aerosol.”

The current temporary ban on e-cigarette imports was introduced on June 1, 2026, and is due to remain in effect until December 9, 2026.

The extension is necessary to prevent the spread of nicotine addiction, particularly among young people, and reduce health risks associated with the use of nicotine-containing products, the initiative’s authors explained.