Kyrgyzstan’s gross international reserves fall to $8.2 billion

Kyrgyzstan’s gross international reserves fell by $711.7 million, or 8 percent, in September 2026 compared with August, according to the latest figures.

How reserves changed

As of September 30, the country’s gross international reserves stood at $8,233.4 billion, equivalent to 719,996.1 billion soms. A month earlier, they amounted to $8,945.1 billion.

The liquid part of international reserves decreased by $711.1 million, or 8 percent, to $8,158.4 billion in September, compared with $8,869.5 billion in August.

What assets make up the reserves

At the end of September, official reserve assets totaled $8,159 billion. Their main components were distributed as follows:

Gold, including deposits and swaps, accounted for the largest share at $6.39 billion. Its physical volume stood at 1.53 million troy ounces (approximately 46.7 tonnes).

Reserve assets in convertible foreign currencies amounted to $1,217.8 billion. Of this, $618.2 million was invested in securities, while $599.6 million was held in foreign currency and deposits.

Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were valued at $317.8 million.

Other reserve assets amounted to $232.7 million. The reserve position in the IMF stood at $660,000.