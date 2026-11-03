Kyrgyzstan’s gross international reserves fall to $8.2 billion
Kyrgyzstan’s gross international reserves fell by $711.7 million, or 8 percent, in September 2026 compared with August, according to the latest figures.
How reserves changed
As of September 30, the country’s gross international reserves stood at $8,233.4 billion, equivalent to 719,996.1 billion soms. A month earlier, they amounted to $8,945.1 billion.
The liquid part of international reserves decreased by $711.1 million, or 8 percent, to $8,158.4 billion in September, compared with $8,869.5 billion in August.
What assets make up the reserves
At the end of September, official reserve assets totaled $8,159 billion. Their main components were distributed as follows:
- Gold, including deposits and swaps, accounted for the largest share at $6.39 billion. Its physical volume stood at 1.53 million troy ounces (approximately 46.7 tonnes).
- Reserve assets in convertible foreign currencies amounted to $1,217.8 billion. Of this, $618.2 million was invested in securities, while $599.6 million was held in foreign currency and deposits.
- Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were valued at $317.8 million.
- Other reserve assets amounted to $232.7 million. The reserve position in the IMF stood at $660,000.
Gross international reserves, also known as foreign exchange and gold reserves, are highly liquid assets held under the control of a country’s central bank and government. They comprise foreign currency, gold, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) and the reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Reserves are used to:
- Support the national currency: The central bank can sell foreign currency from its reserves to buy the national currency and prevent a sharp depreciation.
- Cover balance-of-payments deficits: If a country imports more goods and services than it exports, reserves help balance international payments.
- Service external debt.
- Provide a cash cushion: Reserves ensure that a country can pay for critical imports, including food, medicines and energy resources, even during an economic crisis or under external sanctions.
- Boost investor confidence: A high level of reserves signals to international markets that the country’s economy is stable and capable of meeting its financial obligations.