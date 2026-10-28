Kyrgyzstan closed to new mining farms, Sadyr Japarov explains why

Kyrgyzstan will not issue permits for new cryptocurrency mining farms for the time being due to electricity shortages, President Sadyr Japarov said in an interview with Super.kg.

According to the president, only two mining farms are currently operating in the country — one at Kambar-Ata-2 hydropower plant and another in Kemin.

"We have not issued permits to any other mining farms. Permits may be granted only once we have built large hydropower plants and can fully meet our domestic electricity needs,” Japarov said.

The president noted that cryptocurrency mining generates significant tax revenue for the state. However, electricity shortages prevent the authorities from allowing the industry to expand.

Speaking about the mining farm in Kemin, Japarov said it does not use electricity generated in Kyrgyzstan but instead operates on power imported from Russia and Kazakhstan.

He added that during the winter, when the country faces electricity shortages, the facility's operations may be suspended and the imported electricity redirected to meet household needs.