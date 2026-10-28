30 MW to miners while households face power shortages: What President said

The mining farm at Kambar-Ata-2 hydropower plant will be transferred in full to the National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan (NENK) in two to three years, President Sadyr Japarov said in an interview with Super.kg.

The president was asked why, amid an energy crisis, 30 MW of capacity at Kambar-Ata-2 is being used for cryptocurrency mining rather than supplied to consumers.

Japarov explained that the first generating unit at the plant has an installed capacity of 120 MW, but for a long time only 90 MW could be fed into the power grid.

According to him, outdated transmission lines and transformer equipment prevented the plant from delivering its full generating capacity.

To put the remaining 30 MW to use, the authorities proposed that an investor build a mining farm directly on the hydropower plant's premises.

«We ourselves asked him to build the mining farm so that he would purchase the capacity that had gone unused for 15 years, ” Sadyr Japarov explained.

According to the president, the investor agreed that the mining farm would be transferred to the state free of charge once the project had paid for itself, which was expected to take four to five years.

Two years have passed since the project was launched. Japarov said the facility would be fully transferred to NENK in another two to three years.

The president also spoke about upgrades to the country's energy infrastructure carried out with the involvement of Alexey Shirshov's company and his partners.

According to Japarov, additional work worth a total of 715,505 million soms was completed:

Two new autotransformers were installed at the Kurpsai hydropower plant at a cost of 271,549 million soms.

The Kambar-Ata substation was reconstructed for 318,794 million soms.

Conductors were replaced along 36 kilometers of a 110-kilovolt power transmission line at a cost of 125,161 million soms.

Japarov said these improvements made it possible to transmit the full 120 MW generated by Kambar-Ata-2 to consumers from April through September. During the remaining months, available capacity falls to around 90 MW due to lower river flows.

The president also said that only two cryptocurrency mining farms operate in Kyrgyzstan: one at Kambar-Ata-2 and another in Kemin.

According to him, the Kemin facility uses electricity imported from Russia and Kazakhstan. Its operations may be suspended during the winter to redirect electricity to households.

No new permits for mining farms are being issued due to the electricity shortage.

Sadyr Japarov also said the authorities expect to fully repay the debt of the National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan by the end of 2026. The debt had reached 137 billion soms by 2020.

According to the president, the energy sector's debt burden has been substantially reduced over the past five years.