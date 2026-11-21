For the first nine months of 2026, the group of companies’ revenue exceeded 131 billion soms, while net profit reached over 82.3 billion. Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC reported.

Over the past five years, the company’s net profit exceeded 90 billion soms, with total revenue amounting to more than 99 billion.

6.8 billion soms in taxes have been paid to the state budget, while contributions to the Social Fund have reached 662 million soms.

One of the most significant changes over the past five years has been the redirection of strategic mineral resources toward serving the state’s interests.

A number of promising deposits and sites, previously held by private investors, are now being developed under state control.

Subsidiaries such as Kumtor Gold Company and Makmal Gold Company are independently expanding their production and making a substantial contribution to the national economy.

Togolok, Unkur-Tash, Taldy-Bulak, Andash, and other promising deposits represent new opportunities for the republic’s industrial development. The company’s decision to conduct its own geological exploration work has also served as a key strategic step in this direction.

The position of Kyrgyz gold in the international market continues to strengthen.

Cooperation is expanding with leading global financial partners, including ICBC Standard Bank, StoneX, and Citibank London.

Just five years ago, the enterprise lacked its own proprietary automated information systems. Today, more than 12 such systems have been developed and implemented, covering both production and management processes.

Round-the-clock video surveillance systems have been installed at mines and production facilities.

In 2021, the structure of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC included seven branches and four joint ventures. Five economically inefficient branches have since been liquidated, and the management structure has been optimized.

Over the past five years, Kyrgyzaltyn has transitioned to a holding-style management model, encompassing 2 branches, 13 subsidiaries, and 5 joint ventures.

The company’s operations are no longer limited to gold mining. It has been expanded to include new areas: logistics, construction, tourism, and the implementation of new investment projects.