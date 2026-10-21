Kyrgyz school students win 4 medals at International Informatics Olympiad

School students from Kyrgyzstan won four medals at an International Informatics Olympiad, the Ministry of Education said.

According to the ministry, the competition was held in Romania from October 16 to 19, bringing together more than 200 students from 23 countries. The participants competed online under video surveillance.

Kyrgyzstan was represented by eight students.

Silver medals:

Aziret Israilov, a student at Intellect Pro School. Coach: Mederbek Osmonov.

Emirkhan Sydykbaev, a student at Gazprom Kyrgyzstan School. Coach: Evgeny Kichak.

Bronze medals: