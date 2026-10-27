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Kyrgyz students win prizes at Financial Security Olympiad in Russia

14:28, 27 October 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

Kyrgyz students won prizes at the final stage of the 6th International Olympiad in Financial Security, held in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.

According to the Ministry of Science, Higher Education and Innovation of Kyrgyzstan, around 700 participants from 45 countries took part in the final. A total of 219 participants from 35 countries, including 193 students, were named winners or prize-winners.

The prize-winners from Kyrgyzstan:

  • Ayana Mirbekova, a student at Kyrgyz National University, in the International Relations category;
  • Sabina Abdarimova, a student at the International University of the Kyrgyz Republic, in the International Relations category;
  • Alisa Semenova, a student at Kyrgyz State Technical University, in the Economics category.
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The Olympiad aims to identify talented young people and promote educational, academic and research activities in financial security.

In 2026, the central theme was the impact of artificial intelligence on financial security.

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