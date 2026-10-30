Binary options to be classified as gambling with criminal liability proposed

Kyrgyzstan plans to ban the organization of gambling activities in the form of binary options and introduce tougher criminal penalties for illegal gambling operations. Kairat Mamatov, chairman of the State Service for Regulation and Supervision of the Financial Market, announced on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, financial schemes continue to spread in the country in which citizens are offered the opportunity to make money by betting on fluctuations in the prices of shares, currencies and other assets. However, some of these platforms effectively operate on the same principle as gambling.

"There are so-called binary options. People place bets on whether share prices will rise or fall or whether an exchange rate will change. This is not a casino in the conventional sense, but we classify such activities as gambling,” Mamatov explained.

The head of the Financial Supervision Service said the relevant legislative amendments had already been reviewed by the Zhogorku Kenesh committee responsible for the matter and approved in second reading.

On October 27, the Committee on Finance, Budget, Entrepreneurship and Competition Development approved in the second reading the draft law «On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Field of Gambling and Lottery Activities.»

The bill provides for a ban on organizing and conducting gambling activities in the form of binary options, advertising and promoting them, as well as recruiting citizens to participate in such schemes.

It also proposes prohibiting the acceptance of funds and virtual assets from citizens and residents of Kyrgyzstan for participation in binary options.

To this end, amendments are planned to the Criminal Code and the laws «On Gambling Activities in the Kyrgyz Republic» and «On Lotteries.»

The bill also provides for separate criminal liability for the illegal organization and holding of lotteries without the appropriate authorization, including online.

According to the bill's authors, the amendments are intended to protect citizens from financial fraud, strengthen government oversight and prevent the use of such instruments for money laundering and terrorist financing.

The Zhogorku Kenesh approved the bill in first reading on October 7. On October 27, it was approved by the relevant committee in the second reading.