Manas city to become Kyrgyzstan’s second economic center, President says

The city of Manas in Jalal-Abad region will be granted special status as the country’s second economic center, President Sadyr Japarov said at a national meeting «Strategic Tasks for the Next Five-Year Period.»

According to Japarov, Manas will become a key transport and logistics hub, as well as a business center in southern Kyrgyzstan.

In his address, the president emphasized the need to improve territorial planning and population settlement systems.

«Work will continue on balancing the levels of regional development, improving inter-budgetary relations, expanding the resource base of newly established administrative-territorial units, and developing cities as key hubs for economic growth,» he said.

Sadyr Japarov added that Kyrgyzstan needs a long-term state policy based on the Concept for the Rational Use of Land and Territorial Development through 2050.